Downtown Evansville Farmers Market Opens The Season

The Downtown Farmers Market in Evansville kicked off its summer season Friday morning. Local farmers and vendors offer some great tasting and fresh foods. The Downtown Farmers Market features locally grown produce, artisan crafts, food trucks and more.

Mother Nature did not stop people from coming out and buying up goods. Organizers say they are excited for the upcoming season.

Pattie Davis of the Downtown Evansville Farmers market said, “We have new vendors and some old ones returning, this year it’s been a little late with the crops come in because we’ve had so much rain, so some aren’t in yet.”

Richard Ritter who owns Ritter Farms out of Owensville has been supplying produce for the market for 15 years. He specializes in sweet corn and melons but by request he has collar greens, cabbage, lettuce and more.

Ritter said, “We’ve sold quite a bit, there are some loyal customers that came out a braved the rain, we appreciate that so it gives us better days to come.”

The Downtown Evansville Farmers Market is every Friday 8AM to 1PM through September 28th.

