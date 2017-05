The downtown Evansville Farmers Market officially kicks off its season. The farmers market is at a new location this year in what city leaders are calling the NoCo District, which means North of Court Street.

This is the first Farmers Market of the season, which will continue through September 29th. The farmers market is every Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit Downtown Evansville Farmers’ Market.

