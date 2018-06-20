Downtown Evansville Beautification Plan Moves Forward

The Downtown Evansville Redevelopment Plan is taking another step forward.

The Beautification Plan has approved hiring Hafer Associates to make a supplemental plan of what needs to be improved.

The goal is to make areas better for people to have greater interaction with the environment around them. That could include adding more trees, cafes, and other necessities to make sure that Evansville is keeping up with the times.

It’s estimated that it will take five to seven years to implement all of the suggested ideas to improve downtown.

