Downtown Becoming More Vibrant with Addition of Pocket Park

Downtown is becoming a little more vibrant with the addition of a pocket park on Main Street. The park is located in the 300 block of Main Street, and it adds a place to sit down and hang out downtown.

The Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors received a $4,000 Placemaking grant from the National Association of Realtors to make this pocket park possible. It’s a part of their placemaking efforts that works to make communities better places to live.

The park includes new planters, benches, and tables, and association members added a new coat of paint to existing railings as part of the project.

The Evansville Redevelopment Commission provided an additional $2500 towards the project and its maintenance. Association members say they think the park could help raise property values nearby.



