Downtown Alliance Works on New Developments in Evansville

Downtown Alliance is working on new developments to make Evansville a regional hub.

New projects being worked on in the city include the McCurdy building, the Tropicana expansion, the IU School of Medicine, and a new Hyatt Place hotel.

“What is going on is we’re seeing a lot of forces coming together right now. There’s a desire to be downtown. There’s a realization that we have beautiful assets here, that for a long time we weren’t using effectively in our downtown,” Joshua Armstrong of Downtown Alliance said. “Things are just sort of working together, that we have some capacity financially from the Regional Cities’ programs, that we have the medical school under construction, and we have some tiff dollars that we could use for the hotel.”

Armstrong says a quarter billion dollars is being put into current construction in the city.

He believes with new and future developments, the city of Evansville could change the shape of the Tri-State.

Armstrong also mentioned a century-old Warrick County business possibly moving to the city.

Comments

comments