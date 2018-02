Home Kentucky Downed Power Lines Blocking Kentucky 69 Near Hawesville February 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Downed power lines are blocking part of Kentucky 69 near Hawesville. The road is blocked at the intersection of Middle Patesville Road and Happy Hollow Road in Hancock County.

This is along KY 69 near mile marker 11.5 about two miles south of U.S. 60.

There’s no word on what caused the utility lines to fall, but the road is expected to be blocked off for the next two hours. will be blocked off for about two hours.

