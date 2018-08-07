Double Trouble: Identical Twins Pace North Girls Golf

You will have to do a double take if you are looking for some of the top high school golf talent across Indiana.

Ranked number two in the state, North Girls Golf is bound to be double trouble, led by a set of identical twins.

Freshmen Faith and Chloe Johnson are two of five freshmen taking the Huskies by storm. Despite winning state three of the last four years, Head Coach Ken Wempe says this is the most talented group of first-year players he has ever had.

“We’ve had individual freshmen over the years that have been excellent and very good,” Wempe said. “But, this is the first year we’ve had this many come in and have this kind of talent.”

The Johnson twins have already shot in the 60s before their first day of high school, which is Wednesday. While the competition between the duo is a common conversation, both wish the best for each other on the course.

“We always push each other to shoot low,” Chloe said. “And if one’s not doing good, we say, ‘Go under par on the back nine. You can do it.'”

Faith tells 44News the easiest way to tell her apart from Chloe is to spot a freckle on her cheek, which Chloe does not have.

