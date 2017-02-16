Double Homicide Investigation Underway in Henderson

Authorities of Henderson, Kentucky are on scene at a double homicide investigation at Greenleaf Pointe Apartments located at the 2800 block of U.S. 60 East.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after a family member found a husband and wife dead. Neighbors allegedly heard the couple arguing around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Authorities tell 44News autopsies are scheduled for Friday.

44News is on scene and will give updates on air and online.

