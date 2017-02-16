44News | Evansville, IN

Double Homicide Investigation Underway in Henderson

Double Homicide Investigation Underway in Henderson

February 16th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Authorities of Henderson, Kentucky are on scene at a double homicide investigation at Greenleaf Pointe Apartments located at the 2800 block of U.S. 60 East.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after a family member found a husband and wife dead. Neighbors allegedly heard the couple arguing around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Authorities tell 44News autopsies are scheduled for Friday.

44News is on scene and will give updates on air and online.

Maggie Lamaster

44News Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.