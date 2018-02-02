Double Feature at D’Alto: Hamlet and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

D’Alto studios is hosting not one, but two shows this weekend…who does that?

The cast will be switching back and forth between the Shakespeare classic, “Hamlet”, and the farcical inside out look at that show, “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead”, and we’ve got your sneak peeks of both shows!

We all know the story of Hamlet…

Hamlet: Get thee to a nunnery!

Alas, poor Yorick, I knew him, Horatio.

To be or not to be…that is the question.

But who remembers the minor characters of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern?

Queen: Thanks, Guildenstern and gentle Rosencrantz.

While Prince Hamlet is traveling, he finds a letter from the king is carried by his childhood friends…

Hamlet: How dost thou, Guildenstern? Oh, Rosencrantz!

Except he doesn’t trust them anymore.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern: We’ll wait upon you.

Hamlet: No!

So he rewrites the letter so that it commands their deaths!

The only other time they’re mentioned is when an English ambassador arrives to report the deaths of the pair.

Think of this show as the #BehindTheScenes version of “Hamlet”…seen through the eyes of these two, who were “backstage” a lot during Shakespeare’s version.

This hilarious inside-out play is a treat in itself, but watching it with the O.G. Shakespearian tale of intrigue, treachery, and revenge?

It was really kind of fun to see how the scripts coordinate with each other, and also it was fun to see an actor go from the seriousness of Hamlet…

Hamlet: to die…so sleep…no more.

…to the silliness of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.

R&G: What do you want?

What are you playing at?

What is your name?

Foul!

Repetition!

2 Love, max points to me!

It’s a lot of fun to see both because of the staging and the characterization obviously carries over in really fun ways.

He’s got it right when he says…

Horatio: Something’s rotten in the state of Denmark.

The cast opened “Hamlet”, last night.

Tonight you can see “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” at 7:30pm, Saturday at 7:30pm is “Hamlet”, Sunday is “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” at 2pm, with the final showing of “Hamlet”, also Sunday, at 6pm.



