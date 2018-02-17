Double Cola Company Issues Recall for Tri-State

The Double Cola Company is recalling about 200 cases of Cherry Ski sold in the Tri-State due to incorrect nutrition facts on the product label.

The soda was delivered to southern Illinois, Evansville, and Winchester Ohio Markets. Only Cherry Ski with the new design are under the recall.

According to Double Cola, customers that purchased the soda should not open the package or consume the product. They should return the soda to the place of purchase for a refund.

