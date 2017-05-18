Home Kentucky Dorsey Ridley Selected To Serve On National Committee May 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky Senate Democratic Caucus Chairman Dorsey Ridley from Henderson is now a member of the National Conference of State Legislatures Legislative Effectiveness Committee.

The group looks at strategies and procedures for making lawmakers and their staff more effective.

That includes education and training, management and ethnics.

Ridley says he’s honored to have been chosen and will use what he learns to help improve the lives of Kentuckians.

