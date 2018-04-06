Doran, Hoses Prep for Guns & Hoses XI

Members of local fire and police departments will battle in the boxing ring for a good cause.

Guns & Hoses returns to the Ford Center in Evansville with participants fighting for 911 Gives Hope.

The organization donates money to local children’s charities.

A large portion of the event’s proceeds will go toward the building of an area group home for people with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), according to 911 Gives Hope’s website.

PWS is a rare genetic disease that causes the patient to have a constant feeling of hunger.

The condition cannot be cured, but can be treated with a supervised diet.

Michael Doran, a member of the Hoses team and the Evansville Fire Department, will enter the ring last and face Matt Perry of the Princeton Police Department.

The first matches of the event start Saturday at 7 p.m.

