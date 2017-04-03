Door-to-Door Scams Doubling Down in Kentucky

A door-to-door scam is doubling down around Kentucky. Attorney General Andy Beshear announced a possible ring of door-to-door scammers targeting the Louisville-area, with one household losing more than $70,000 over the past year.

This scam involves two scammers, one who claims to offer services related to home improvement, or simply requesting financial aid for their “business”. The second scammer claims to be an Adult Protective Services employee and claims they provide “scam recovery services” for a fee.

Adult Protective Services employees do not charge for their services. The victim gives the second scammer money and receives what looks like a receipt, to recover their lost money.

Beshear issued a Scam Alert to help remind all Kentuckians that home repair and door-to-door sales scams often increase during the warmer months. To avoid a scam, use the following the tips:

– Avoid upfront payment

– Verify and check online reviews

– Verify that the contractor or business is registered to do business in Kentucky on the Secretary of State’s website, also check business licensing requirements with your city or county government. Verify online reviews through the Better Business Bureau, and ask for ID and contact previous customer references.

To sign up for Scam Alerts text the words KYOAG Scam to GOV311 (468311), or enroll online at Kentucky AG Scam Alerts and select text message or email alert.

To report a scam contact the Attorney General’s Office at 888-432-9257, or to file a complaint online, visit Kentucky Consumer Complaint.

