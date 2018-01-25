Home Indiana Doomsday Clock Now 2 Minutes to Midnight, Closest Since the 1950s January 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

If you’ve been keeping track of the doomsday clock it is now two minutes to midnight. The bulletin of the atomic scientist has moved the clock ahead 30 seconds.

It’s now the closest it’s been to midnight since 1953. The team cites growing nuclear risks and unchecked climate dangers.

There’s now a hashtag on social media called #RewindTheDoomsdayClock.

It calls for cooling President Trump’s nuclear rhetoric negotiating with North Korea and insisting on global action against climate change

Comments

comments