Home Indiana Evansville Donut Bank to Host Coffee with a Cop for 50th Anniversary July 17th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Tuesday will be another chance to get to know the local law enforcement.

Evansville Police will hold its monthly coffee with a cop at the Donut Bank on East Diamond Ave from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Coffee with a Cop is unique because it’s being held on Donut Bank’s 50th Anniversary.

Staff from EPD will be on hand to talk with residents about issues happening in their community.

Comments

comments