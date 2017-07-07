Donut Bank Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Donut Bank is celebrating their 50th year baking quality donuts here in the Tri-State.

In honor of the big day, Tuesday, July 18th, all nine Donut Bank locations will offer 50 cent donuts and 50 cent coffee all day long.

Customers will also receive a coupon for one free assorted donut that is good through 2018.

Donut Bank will also be hosting Coffee With a Cop from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Diamond Avenue location and will include the Evansville Police Department.

After that event, the Mayoral Proclamation will follow at 10 a.m. and then the celebratory ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce.

Each customer who stops by will also get a coupon for a free donut on their next visit to any Donut Bank.

