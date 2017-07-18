Donut Bank Celebrates 50 Years of Service in the Tri-State

Donut Bank and Coffee Shop is celebrating 50 years of service in the Tri-state. At 10 a.m., there was a mayor proclamation and ribbon cutting at the Donut Bank on Diamond Avenue.

In celebration of this milestone, Donut Bank is offering 50 cent donuts and 50 cent brewed coffee all day.

Kaylea Gibson, Administrative Assistant at Donut Bank, said, “I think there are many keys to success, uh, to Donut Bank. The owners have always taken such a huge part in the community and really just reached out, their main priority is serving our community and making, and making fresh and delicious products so our community members are happy.”

Each customer will also receive a coupon for one free donut, which will be good through 2018.

