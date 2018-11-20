Don’t Miss the River Basin Blues Blast!

We’re singing The Blues, but we’re not sad, we’re celebrating…and we’ll be celebrating again this Saturday, The River Basin Blues Blast is back!

The 8th Annual River Basin Blues Blast is this Saturday!

Starting at 2 pm, enjoy a full and free day of The Blues at Lamasco Bar and Grill with The Cash Box Kings, Lew Jetton & Hwy 61 South, and opening the day of great Blues, Troy Miller & Mychele Woolley – Fly.

Not only will your ears thank you, your wallet will too, it’s free!

Press play to get a little sneak peek of Troy Miller’s set.





