Don’t Miss This EPIC Yard Sale!

Who doesn’t LOVE a good yard sale?

And coming up in November is an epic one!

Stephanie Bonenberger and Holly Dunn Pendleton dropped by to give us all the details.

Grab a pen, and save the date, you don’t want to miss out on all the deals and steals.



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments