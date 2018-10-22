Donovan Thomas Murder Trial Underway

Testimony begins in a Vanderburgh County murder trial for one of four people charged in what police say was a drug deal gone bad. The state is calling several witnesses to the stand including Pardee’s father and law enforcement officials who were at the scene.

Donovan Thomas is standing trial for the shooting and death of Michael Pardee in December 2017. The shooting happened in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot on North Green River Road. Authorities say Pardee died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police say Pardee and another man came to Evansville to sell drugs.

The two men met Thomas, Desean Summers, and Romano Wright in the parking lot and that’s when things took a turn for the worse. Police say an altercation happened before the shooting and surveillance video reportedly shows Thomas was the only person in Pardee’s car at the time the gun went off.

Thomas also faces a charge of armed robbery from the incident and the two co-defendants are scheduled to go to trial next month.

The trial has wrapped up for the day and will resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Comments

comments