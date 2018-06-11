Home Indiana Evansville Donnelly Staff to Host Veterans History Project in Evansville June 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Veterans History Project is a way to collect and preserve first-hand accounts of U.S. wartime veterans by recording their stories.

Later this month, Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly and his staff will host the project June 21st from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Protestant Home.

Donnelly staff will interview veterans then use their stories to help preserve their experiences as part of the project

Veterans who want to share their stories and volunteers who want to interview veterans should RSVP to Donnelly’s office by contacting Ryan Wiegand at Ryan_Wiegand@donnelly.senate.gov or by calling 317-226-5555.

