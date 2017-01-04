Home Indiana Donnelly Calls on Hoosiers to Support ACA January 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An Indiana lawmaker is encouraging supporters of the Affordable Care Act to make their voices heard. Senator Joe Donnelly wants to fight against the efforts to repeal the ACA by holding the National Day of Action Sunday, January 15th.

There will also be a statewide “flash” phone bank on January 15th. At 3 p.m., Sen. Donnelly is asking residents to call or text five people you know to talk about the importance of keeping the ACA and the dangers of repealing it.

If the Affordable Care Act is repealed more than 30 million Americans will lose their health insurance coverage, 82% of whom are working families. Prescription drug costs would increase by more than $1,000 a year for millions of seniors and disabled people.

If this happens, companies could deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions.

This initiative is designed to get Americans to talk about the benefits of healthcare coverage and the Affordable Care Act.

