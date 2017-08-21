Donnelly Announces Campaign For Re-Election

United States Senator Joe Donnelly announces his campaign for re-election to the U.S. Senate at a rally in Anderson, Indiana. Donnelly cites the need for more “Hoosier common sense” in the Senate.

Donnelly made the announcement on day two of his six-day ‘Hoosier Highways’ RV tour kicking off his campaign that will take him across the state.

Sen. Donnelly said it’s important to listen to Hoosiers and bring their ideas to Washington rather than letting Washington set the agenda for Indiana.

In the last three years, Donnelly made it to all 92 counties to talk with his constituents. He says Hoosiers feel Washington is too crippled by partisanship and gridlock to pay attention to them.

Joe Donnelly has introduced 25 bills and amendments to the Senate and they have become law, which includes the Jacob Sexton Military Suicide Prevention Act.

Donnelly has fought to cut red tape, fight for good-paying jobs at home, address the opioid crisis and increase tools for veterans’ mental health.

Several candidates are vying for Donnelly’s spot on the Senate, including Congressman Luke Messer, State Representative Mike Braun, former Dan Coats Aide Mark Hurt, Businessman Terry Henderson, State Representative Todd Rokita, and Andrew Takami.

