Donatos Pizza Coming to Evansville’s East Side

Donatos Pizza is looking to open in a strip mall in Evansville. Construction for this strip mall is expected to begin in 2019.

The location will be in a vacant building in the 700 block of South Green River Road. The building use to house a Chinese restaurant and a Shoney’s. Donatos will take up a third of the strip center.

Donatos Pizza has about 150 locations in seven states and has already opened a location in Owensboro in January 2017. They are based out of Columbus, Ohio.

Tri-State Pizza LLC will be operating the Evansville store, while also operating the Owensboro store.

They hope that the strip center will be up and running in early summer of 2019.

