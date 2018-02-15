Donations Pour in for Bosse Equipment Manger’s Home Repairs

Click here to donate.

The Bosse High School community looks to raise $3,000 via GoFundMe for long-time equipment manager, Mike Gibson.

Gibson (AKA ‘Hoot’) doesn’t have a presence on social media, and isn’t aware of the fundraiser arranged by his colleagues. School officials tell 44News money raised for Gibson will be presented later this month.

Gibson, who has been Bosse’s equipment manager since 1967, has missed just one football game and a handful of basketball games over his nearly five decades with the school. The GoFundMe page was created by Bosse senior Seth Pearson, who is raising awareness about Gibson’s hardships at home.

“His service is unwavering and completely selfless, and he does so despite the hardships he endures on a daily basis,” Pearson states on the GoFundMe page.

44News confirmed the following details on the GoFundMe page about Gibson’s needed home repairs:

“At this very moment there is likely rain dripping through his leaky roof and mold forming on his tarnished floors….His truck is on its last leg and has a number of issues that need repairing…Through the years, the money he makes as Bosse’s equipment manager simply isn’t enough to cover all of these things that need to be fixed. Has he ever let this lack of funds or external problems affect him at work, though? Not in the slightest. At any given moment you can find Hoot with a smile on his face, laughing and joking with students and faculty.”

