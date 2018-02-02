Home Kentucky Donations Needed To Make Sorgho Elementary Dance Complete February 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Organizers for the Candyland-themed dance at Sorgho Elementary are looking for more donations. This year’s event will include dancing, craft activities, and refreshments for Sorgho Elementary girls and the male role models in their lives.

As part of the school’s commitment to ensure each girl feels special, it will host a “Say Yes to the Dress Boutique”, which will be open on February 8th from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and February 15th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the school. It will allow girls to come and find a beautiful dress for this year’s dance.

New and gently used dresses, shoes, jewelry, and accessories have been donated, cleaned and prepared by volunteers, but organizers are still in need of more items.

This annual dance will be on March 2nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Donations of dresses, shoes, and accessories can be delivered to Sorgho Elementary between 7:40 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. weekdays until February 15th.

Comments

comments