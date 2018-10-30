Home Indiana Donations Needed to Help Hurricane Michael Victims October 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

People in the Tri-State are collecting donations to help children impacted by Hurricane Michael. Right now, many people are working to rebuild after the devastation.

Roger and Debbie Burns are hosting a collection Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Little Gary’s Screen and Window Repair in Evansville.

Debbie Burns says she has been in contact with many people in the Florida area to see what they can do to help.

Since evenings are cooling off people need warm clothes, coats, and shoes. Cash and gift cards are also welcome.

Comments

comments