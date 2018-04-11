Home Indiana Donations Needed To Help Fund Newburgh Amphitheater Project April 11th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

The Newburgh Arts Commission needs your help to bring an amphitheater to the downtown riverfront. The arts commission says it needs to raise $175,000 by October 1st so they can apply for a $250,000 grant.

To date $175,000 has been raised through donations and pledges from local businesses, organizations, and through family grants and pledges.

You can also buy commemorative bricks and plaques to help fund the project. Bricks can be purchased for $75. Your family name or company name can be put on the bricks, or even something as simple as an inspirational message.

Town officials say the amphitheater has been in the works for 15 years and is designed to bring tourism to the area.

Donations can be made to Historic Newburgh, Inc. at 517 West Main Street, Newburgh, IN 47630. Please designate Amphitheater.

For more information call Historic Newburgh Inc. at 812-853-2815, or email director@historicnewburgh.org.

