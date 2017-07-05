Donations Needed to Help Baby after Multi-Organ Transplant

At just a year old, a local boy is recovering after a life-saving transplant. Now his family is working with a national charity to raise money to cover the costs of his medical treatment.

Lawson is recovering after a surgery transplanting five of his organs. His family is trying to raise an estimated $40,000 to assist with transplant related expenses.

Lawson and his parents, Brian and Megan Riley, have traveled from their home in Washington, Indiana to Indianapolis several times in the past year for Lawson’s treatment.

Lawson was born prematurely and weighed just over a pound. According to those close to the family, Lawson fought hard to survive. At just two months old the family learned Lawson had Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC). Doctors at Riley Children’s Hospital explained this was a serious disease occurring often in premature babies. Intestinal tissue is damaged and dies off. In Lawson’s case, ninety-nine percent of his intestines had to be removed.

This presented a new problem. Without his intestines, Lawson needed a central line and G-tube so he could get nutrients and medications and pass waste.

Lawson continued to grow and reach milestones over the next several months but he would also battle infections and other setbacks like pneumonia that would but him back in the hospital.

Lawson was eventually placed on the transplant list. He needed a new stomach, pancreas, small intestine, liver and colon. He was still very sick when he celebrated his first birthday with his family. Brian and Megan waited for a call that their baby would be saved thanks to a transplant.

On June 7th the family got a call with news they were waiting to hear. There was a donor in the same hospital. While the organs were not a perfect match, doctors said they felt good about the transplant. Lawson had surgery the next day to transplant his stomach, colon, liver, intestines and pancreas. Surgeons removed his spleen as well.

Despite lung issues after surgery, Lawson was eventually taken off a ventilator. Doctors and family say is he doing well and continues to fight.

Now that Lawson is well on his way to recovery his family is stepping up efforts to pay for all the medical expenses they’ve incurred.

Lawson’s family is working with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) to organize fundraising campaigns. COTA is a national charity dedicated to helping patients and their families raise money to cover the costs of a transplant. Every dollar raised goes to the family. A COTA spokesperson says hospitals require proof a patient will be able to pay for a transplant before surgery. It is COTA’s priority to make sure no one is denied a life-saving surgery because they cannot pay for it.

Volunteers are raising $40,000 to benefit COTA in honor of Lawson.

To help or learn more visit www.cota.org or call 800.366.2682.

