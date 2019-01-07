Home Indiana Evansville Donations of Luggage Given to Foster Children in Need January 7th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A former foster parent decided to take action to help kids who are moving through the system. This comes after he saw a sad trend with foster kids that came into his home.

Don Pratt says kids usually carried their belongings in trash bags when they moved from home to home.

So he started collecting luggage for children who need it most. He’s been at it for more than 20 years and says he had to learn the hard way that garbage bags don’t cut it.

“I remember taking a kid and garbage bags from his home because the worker asked me to meet her and I did. And it was sort of a funny incident because on the way home, a garbage bag opened up and I get out to pick up the kid’s clothes on the highway and a semi truck goes rolling by with a tighty whitie on his front windshield,” says Pratt.

People with old luggage and would like to donate can contact Pratt via email at dbp91044@gmail.com or via telephone at 859-552-2235.

