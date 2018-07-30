Donation Made for Food Banks in the Hoosier State
A large donation to eleven regional food banks will be used to provide food assistance to Hoosiers in need.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch announced that the Indiana State Department of Agriculture distributed $300,000 to fund various services to food banks.
“Food banks across our state are doing truly extraordinary things for those who may need assistance in feeding their families,” Crouch said. “I’ve had the privilege of visiting food banks in Indiana and have witnessed the incredible impact they are making in people’s lives.”
According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, one in seven Indiana residents is food insecure, and more than 280,000 children in Indiana don’t know where their next meal is coming from.
“State funding though the ISDA enables additional purchases of food for distribution to Hoosiers at risk of hunger,” says Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. “Most of the food distributed through our network is donated from retail and food producers, with privately raised funding spent to purchase much needed or rarely donated items. With this state funding, our banks can purchase fluid milk, produce and high demand shelf table food.”
- Community Harvest Food Bank – $30,990
- Dare to Care – $10,890
- Food Bank of Northern Indiana – $36,060
- Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $30,960
- Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. – $28,770
- FreeStore – $7,410
- Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – $83,100
- Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Inc. – $14,040
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, Inc. – $24,570
- Terre Haute Catholic Food Bank, Inc. – $14,190
- Tri- State Food Bank, Inc. – $19,020
Indiana’s 11 regional food banks provide food to around 1,800 local nonprofit agencies and programs in all 92 countries.
