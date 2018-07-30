Home Indiana Donation Made for Food Banks in the Hoosier State July 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A large donation to eleven regional food banks will be used to provide food assistance to Hoosiers in need.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch announced that the Indiana State Department of Agriculture distributed $300,000 to fund various services to food banks.

“Food banks across our state are doing truly extraordinary things for those who may need assistance in feeding their families,” Crouch said. “I’ve had the privilege of visiting food banks in Indiana and have witnessed the incredible impact they are making in people’s lives.”

According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, one in seven Indiana residents is food insecure, and more than 280,000 children in Indiana don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

“State funding though the ISDA enables additional purchases of food for distribution to Hoosiers at risk of hunger,” says Emily Weikert Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. “Most of the food distributed through our network is donated from retail and food producers, with privately raised funding spent to purchase much needed or rarely donated items. With this state funding, our banks can purchase fluid milk, produce and high demand shelf table food.”

Food bank that received funding for the following fiscal year can be seen below:

Community Harvest Food Bank – $30,990

– $30,990 Dare to Care – $10,890

Food Bank of Northern Indiana – $36,060

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $30,960

Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. – $28,770

FreeStore – $7,410

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – $83,100

Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Inc. – $14,040

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, Inc. – $24,570

Terre Haute Catholic Food Bank, Inc. – $14,190

Tri- State Food Bank, Inc. – $19,020

Indiana’s 11 regional food banks provide food to around 1,800 local nonprofit agencies and programs in all 92 countries.

