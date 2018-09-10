Donation Fund For Warrick County School Officer Approved

The Warrick County Commissioners approved the ordinance unanimously to establish the Warrick County School Resource Officer Donation fund.

Right now resource officers are assigned to middle and high schools with dare officers visiting the elementary schools. The commissioners say the idea is for the fund to provide enough money for one officer to be assigned to each Warrick County School.

“The estimates are going to be around three hundred thousand so I think the county council is going to help fund some of that and then the school corporation will go for funding, and so…even someone could do a fundraiser to help raise funds. What it does is creates a bucket so to speak where all those funds can come into,” says Warrick County Commissioners President Dan Saylor.

Anyone can donate to this fund by contacting the Warrick County Auditors or Treasurers Office.

