Donate to Local People With Disabilities on “Hope Day”

“Hope Day” kicks off on March 12th as part on Easterseals Rehabilitation Center’s Annual Home Run Sweeps ALL CA$H raffle drawing.

All the money raised during this raffle drawing will help fund therapy for local people with disabilities that wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford it.

If you buy a raffle ticket on “Hope Day” you’re entered to win 3 extra chances at the $50,000 prize.

You must say the word “Hope” to be eligible to win those 3 extra chances.

The Home Run Sweeps raffle drawing is on March 14th, and each ticket costs $100.

Call 812-437-2607 or visit Easterseals Rehabilitation Center at 3701 Bellemeade in Evansville from 8 am to 5 pm to buy raffle tickets.



