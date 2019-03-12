Donate to Local People With Disabilities on “Hope Day”

March 12th, 2019 44News This Morning, Indiana

“Hope Day” kicks off on March 12th as part on Easterseals Rehabilitation Center’s Annual Home Run Sweeps ALL CA$H raffle drawing.

All the money raised during this raffle drawing will help fund therapy for local people with disabilities that wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford it.

If you buy a raffle ticket on “Hope Day” you’re entered to win 3 extra chances at the $50,000 prize.

You must say the word “Hope” to be eligible to win those 3 extra chances.

The Home Run Sweeps raffle drawing is on March 14th, and each ticket costs $100.

Call 812-437-2607 or visit Easterseals Rehabilitation Center at 3701 Bellemeade in Evansville from 8 am to 5 pm to buy raffle tickets.

