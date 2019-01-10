44News | Evansville, IN

Don Mattingly Kicks Off Fourth Annual Charity Event to Support Under-Served Youth

Don Mattingly Kicks Off Fourth Annual Charity Event to Support Under-Served Youth

January 10th, 2019 Evansville, Sports

Facebook Twitter

Sports, entertainment, and good company recap the 4th Annual Mattingly Charities event at the City View Event Center in Evansville.

The “Find A Way Event” raised money for Mattingly Charities, a 501(c)3 that Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly created to support under-served youth in his hometown of Evansville.

This year’s special guests included entertainer Joe Piscopo and MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds.

More information about Mattingly Charities can be found on mattinglycharities.org.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.