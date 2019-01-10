Home Indiana Evansville Don Mattingly Kicks Off Fourth Annual Charity Event to Support Under-Served Youth January 10th, 2019 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Sports

Sports, entertainment, and good company recap the 4th Annual Mattingly Charities event at the City View Event Center in Evansville.

The “Find A Way Event” raised money for Mattingly Charities, a 501(c)3 that Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly created to support under-served youth in his hometown of Evansville.

This year’s special guests included entertainer Joe Piscopo and MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds.

More information about Mattingly Charities can be found on mattinglycharities.org.



