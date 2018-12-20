44News | Evansville, IN

Don Mattingly Joins 44Sports to Talk “Find A Way” Charity Event

December 20th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Evansville native and Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly joins JoJo Gentry in studio to preview the “Find A Way” event January 10 at the City View Event Center.

Joe Piscopo of Saturday Night LIVE and Harold Reynolds of the MLB Network will join Mattingly as special guests.

The event raises money for underserved youth in the Tri-State. It starts at 6 p.m. CT and 44News will have LIVE, exclusive coverage on-air and online.

More information and tickets are available at mattinglycharities.org.

