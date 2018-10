Don Clayton’s Coat-A-Kid kicks off this morning at Fairlawn Elementary School.

Starting today until the end of December, the community is invited to bring gently used and new coats to any Don Clayton’s locations to help kids stay warm this winter.

The coats are given to infants, children, and teens in the area.

We were down at Fairlawn Elementary with more on how you can help a student this winter.





















