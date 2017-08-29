Home Indiana Domino’s and Ford Team Up to Test Driverless Cars August 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Domino’s and Ford are teaming up to see if customers will warm to the idea of pizza delivered by driverless cars.

Starting Wednesday, some pizzas stores in Domino’s hometown of Ann Arbor, Michigan, will arrive in a specially designed Ford Fusion outfitted with a radar and a camera used for autonomous testing.

The car, which will have a backup driver, lets customers tap in a code and get their pizza from a warming space in the back seat. Both Ford and Domino’s say the six week test will help them learn how customers react to driverless cars.

The companies say that includes whether they’ll come outside if it’s raining or snowing. Domino’s is also testing pizza delivery with drones.

