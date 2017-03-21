Home Indiana Domestic Violence Bill Passed By Indiana House March 21st, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana House has approved a bill regarding domestic violence.

The bill protects pets involved in domestic violence situations, protecting the animals from being harmed or hidden by an abuser.

The measure also allows victims to get out of contract if they are on a phone plan with their abuser.

The bill will allow victims to keep their phone number and their ties to support systems.

The House voted 95 to zero.

The measure now goes back to the Senate for approval.

