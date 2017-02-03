Home Kentucky Domestic Dispute Ends with 2 Deaths and 1 Injury in Kentucky February 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A domestic dispute ends with two deaths and one injury in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting at a home on Arkansas Avenue Thursday around 7:30 p.m. Police say 35-year-old Jeremy James Demar was in a domestic dispute with his wife. They say he forced his way into her home in Oak Grove. Authorities say once he was inside the home he fatally shot two people. A third victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, was also inside the home and sustained minor injuries. The juvenile was taken to Tennova Healthcare Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee for treatment of their injuries.

Troopers say Demar fled the scene with his young child, but was apprehended by Clarksville Police shortly after the shooting. The child was not injured in the incident.

The names of the victims are being withheld until the family is notified. Autopsies will be scheduled in Louisville. Both victims were soldiers in the U.S. Army.

The shooting investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.

