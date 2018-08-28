Home Indiana Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards Grants to Indiana Schools August 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

More than $100,000 in youth literacy grants have been awarded to Indiana schools by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

These youth literacy grants provide financial funding to teachers, libraries and literacy organizations to support a successful academic year throughout the 44 states that Dollar General serves.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to be an ardent supporter of schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “Dollar General’s mission is Serving Others, and this commitment comes to life through Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants that will impact thousands of students across the country. Since its inception 25 years ago, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has partnered with thousands of organizations focused on advancing the goals of literacy and education.”

Founded in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established to honor Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner. Since being established, the organization has helped more than 10 million individuals take their first step toward literacy or continued education.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants to schools, libraries, and literacy organizations as part of its commitment to increase literacy skills for individuals of all ages.

Below is a list of Indiana schools that received grants:

Allen County Education Partnership, Inc. Fort Wayne Allen $3,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne Fort Wayne Allen $3,000

Fairview Elementary School Logansport Cass $2,000

Communities In Schools of Clark County Jeffersonville Clark $3,000

Motivate Our Minds, Inc. Muncie Delaware $3,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County Goshen Elkhart $2,000

Five Star Life Elkhart Elkhart $30,000

Hope Crisis Pregnancy Center Connersville Fayette $3,000

Southeast Fountain Elementary School Veedersburg Fountain $1,500

Boys & Girls Club of Huntington Huntington Huntington $2,000

James Whitcomb Riley Elem School Vincennes Knox $3,000

E. Chicago Lighthouse Charter School East Chicago Lake $3,000

Midwest Christian Development Corp Hobart Lake $3,000

Christel House Academy Indianapolis Marion $3,000

Down Syndrome Indiana, Inc. Indianapolis Marion $3,000

Franklin Twp Comm. Service Center Indianapolis Marion $3,000

Indiana Blind Children’s Foundation Indianapolis Marion $3,000

School on Wheels Corp. Indianapolis Marion $3,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington Bloomington Monroe $3,000

Success Academy South Bend South Bend St Joseph $3,000

Bauer Family Resources Lafayette Tippecanoe $3,000

Tri-Central Community Schools Sharpsville Tipton $3,000

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville Evansville Vanderburgh $3,000

Castle North Middle School Newburgh Warrick $3,000

Lynnviille Elementary School Lynnville Warrick $3,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County Richmond Wayne $3,000

