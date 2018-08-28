Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards Grants to Indiana Schools
More than $100,000 in youth literacy grants have been awarded to Indiana schools by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
These youth literacy grants provide financial funding to teachers, libraries and literacy organizations to support a successful academic year throughout the 44 states that Dollar General serves.
“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to be an ardent supporter of schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “Dollar General’s mission is Serving Others, and this commitment comes to life through Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants that will impact thousands of students across the country. Since its inception 25 years ago, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has partnered with thousands of organizations focused on advancing the goals of literacy and education.”
Founded in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established to honor Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner. Since being established, the organization has helped more than 10 million individuals take their first step toward literacy or continued education.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants to schools, libraries, and literacy organizations as part of its commitment to increase literacy skills for individuals of all ages.
Below is a list of Indiana schools that received grants:
- Allen County Education Partnership, Inc. Fort Wayne Allen $3,000
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne Fort Wayne Allen $3,000
- Fairview Elementary School Logansport Cass $2,000
- Communities In Schools of Clark County Jeffersonville Clark $3,000
- Motivate Our Minds, Inc. Muncie Delaware $3,000
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County Goshen Elkhart $2,000
- Five Star Life Elkhart Elkhart $30,000
- Hope Crisis Pregnancy Center Connersville Fayette $3,000
- Southeast Fountain Elementary School Veedersburg Fountain $1,500
- Boys & Girls Club of Huntington Huntington Huntington $2,000
- James Whitcomb Riley Elem School Vincennes Knox $3,000
- E. Chicago Lighthouse Charter School East Chicago Lake $3,000
- Midwest Christian Development Corp Hobart Lake $3,000
- Christel House Academy Indianapolis Marion $3,000
- Down Syndrome Indiana, Inc. Indianapolis Marion $3,000
- Franklin Twp Comm. Service Center Indianapolis Marion $3,000
- Indiana Blind Children’s Foundation Indianapolis Marion $3,000
- School on Wheels Corp. Indianapolis Marion $3,000
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington Bloomington Monroe $3,000
- Success Academy South Bend South Bend St Joseph $3,000
- Bauer Family Resources Lafayette Tippecanoe $3,000
- Tri-Central Community Schools Sharpsville Tipton $3,000
- Boys & Girls Club of Evansville Evansville Vanderburgh $3,000
- Castle North Middle School Newburgh Warrick $3,000
- Lynnviille Elementary School Lynnville Warrick $3,000
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County Richmond Wayne $3,000