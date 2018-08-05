Dogs Were Welcomed At Historic Bosse Field

It was a day for lovers of baseball and dogs at Historic Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters teamed up with It Takes A Village for a special event at the Historic Bosse Field. It was Bark In The Park Day, or in other terms, bring your dog to the park day. People were invited to bring their dog to the ball park today. If you didn’t have a dog, It Takes A Village had dogs available for adoption.

It Takes a Village Offered free tickets to todays game against the Schaumburg Boomers, at their rescue center all week, just to gear up for the big event.

Bark In The Park organizers, offered free rally towels to the first 200 people who showed for the day.

Comments

comments