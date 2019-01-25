Dogs Rescued From Puppy Mill; Woman Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

A Martin County, Indiana woman is behind bars facing charges of animal neglect and animal cruelty after police get a tip about a possible puppy mill.

73-year-old Julia Arney was arrested after police found several dogs that were covered in feces and locked in cages without food or water.

Police say they head several dogs barking from several buildings on the property. An animal control officer was on the property, he said several dogs were running around inside and a dead dog was found lying on the floor.

Authorities say they have rescued the first 30 dogs from the property. Police says they found some horses and a few donkeys.

The Martin County Humane Society is currently caring for many of the rescued animals, and they need your help.

They are asking for monetary donations to help provide care for the animals.

