Home Indiana Evansville Dogs From Puerto Rico Will Be Up For Adoption This Week October 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Ten of the 11 dogs from Puerto Rico will be up for adoption soon. The dogs will get their first shot at a forever home when viewing and adoption begins Thursday, October 28th at Noon.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society will open its doors at 9 a.m. for those who want to wait early.

The dogs from Puerto Rico have not been spayed or neutered, but those surgeries are expected to be done before the dogs leave the shelter.

One of the 11 dogs, Hodor, was adopted internally by a VHS volunteer.

