Dogs Found In Home Without Power

Three dogs are safe after they were found in a home with no power. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office and the Muhlenberg County Humane Society were called to a home on Firetower Lane in Drakesboro for an animal complaint.

When authorities arrived they heard the dogs inside and discovered there wasn’t any power inside the home. The dogs were rescued and taken to the Muhlenberg County Humane Society.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating to find out who owned the home, and who is responsible for leaving the dogs behind. Deputies say criminal charges are likely.

