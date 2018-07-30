There’s a party coming up that is brought to you by the letter “D”, where you can enjoy dinner, dessert, dancing, and dogs?

Divas & Dogs for PAAWS Doggie Date Night is this Saturday.

Guests will spend a full evening celebrating rescue pets with dining, dessert and dancing!

Enjoy the annual runway pet show and photo contest!

Join the fun while bidding on the silent auction with all proceeds from the evening donated to PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue.

Get your tickets HERE!

I’ll see y’all at the party, come say hi at the judges table!





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments