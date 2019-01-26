Dog Stabbed During Alleged Domestic Abuse Incident Is Found Alive

Last weekend we brought you the story of a domestic dispute incident that police say ended with the stabbing of a dog that was allegedly protecting a female victim. Authorities were unable to located the wounded animal despite a significant blood trail. It was assumed by many that the dog did not survive.

Then came a Facebook post this week from animal rescue activist Brian Buxton. The announcement on his page stated, “You won’t believe this… but Reload is alive and animal control has him.”

The Spirit Medical Fund is providing resources for Evansville Animal Control to take care of the dog and pay for Reload’s medical expenses.

The Spirit medical Fund assists with needed medical care for stray, homeless and abandoned animals as well as victims of animal cruelty and neglect that arrive at Evansville Animal Care & Control.

You can make monetary donations by mailing your donation to the shelter or by bringing it in personally.

Evansville Animal Care & Control

c/o Spirit Medical Fund

815 Ulhorn St.

Evansville, IN 47710

