Dog Park Coming To Owensboro

Legion park in Owensboro is getting an upgrade that will bring man’s best friend running.

Citizens raised the money, and today the commission unanimously approved an agreement to add the dog park to their list of upcoming projects to tackle.

“not only did the dogs have to learn how to jump through the hoops. we had to learn how to jump through the hoops too. but we are real pleased with the city.”

A dog park in Owensboro has been in the works for years, and citizens raised enough money to make the dog park a reality with the city commissioners’ approval.

Now Legion park in Owensboro will be welcoming man’s best friend to its green space.

“Legion park is a 27-acre park in the middle of town it has bathrooms already it has parking, it has a pavilion that will be close to the entrance of the dog park,” says community volunteer Pattie Martin.

The proposed dog park will be built inside of the park’s walking trail. but grass is a maintenance cost the city is considering.

“You’ll walk a little ways and then you’ll have a separate entrance to the dog park where you can take your dog off the leash and then go into the free area where there will be two 1 acre areas where the dogs can run,” says Martin.

A low maintenance cost will be taken care of by the Owensboro parks and recreation department.

“I’m sure we will have to add some labor hours a week at that location based upon the sheer amount of linear feet that will need to be weeded every week,” says Owensboro Park and Rec. director Amanda Rogers.

“And we’ll have some additional trash pick up.”

Legion parks amenities is bringing more people to Owensboro, and soon leaving your furry friend at home will be a thing of the past.

“One of the millennial hot spots of where these millennials are moving and finding jobs and yet for most of their fur babies, we have nothing for them,” says Marting.

“And so now you do. It’s like, “c’mon, buy a house! bring your dog!””

The project is set to move forward at the next meeting October 16th.

Parks and rec. officials estimate the dog park will be open in about 120 days.

