Dog Owner Speaks Out After Animals Found Dead September 27th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana

Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting and killing two dogs, leaving a gruesome scene behind. Jordan Hunts was arrested accused of killing his former girlfriend’s dogs.

“It’s just something that I’m trying to take not even day by day but hour by hour you know. I’m just trying to be okay,” says Chelsie Koutz, owner of the two dogs.

Koutz bought her first house on Monday. She went home to get ready to celebrate, but when she got home, she realized her dogs were missing.

“I called my mom, and she didn’t have them. I asked everyone in the neighborhood; they didn’t have them. It started to sink in then. So I dialed 9-1-1, and they came out and filed a police report for burglary and theft,” says Koutz. She said she had a feeling her former boyfriend had her dogs. “I instantly tried reaching out to him, but got no response,” says Koutz.

Koutz’s mom made a Facebook post, offering $500 for the dogs safe return. Someone said they spotted those dogs in a rural area of County Road 200 North near Hazelton. Police headed to the scene, and that’s when they say they discovered both dogs had been shot and set on fire. The youngest dog was only four months old.

“We almost had the potty training thing mastered. So it’s unfortunate I don’t get to complete that goal with her,” says Koutz.

Koutz says this has been hard on her and her family, but her heart also goes out to Hunt’s family.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through. He’s got a really good family, and I’m sure they are devastated,” says Koutz.

