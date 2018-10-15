Home Kentucky Dog Owner Disputes Police Use Of Force Against Animal October 15th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro police say force was justified after a dog came after them. That claim has been disputed by the dog’s owner and neighbors.

On Friday afternoon, Owensboro Police Officers were in the Willowwood Apartment complex looking for a stolen bike. Officers were checking in a creek when an OPD official says Brad Martin’s dog, Kane, ran after them aggressively. After retreating once, OPD officials say an officer fired 4 times at the dog, shooting and killing him.

That’s where the discrepancies begin. Martin and neighbors say he heard 5 shots. Martin had told officers that his dog was hit four times, but he says he inspected further and found the dog was only hit 3 times, with one of the wounds being an exit wound. The remains have been sent Purdue for an autopsy.

Martin says he was going about his Friday afternoon like any other. He briefly let his dog out when he went to retrieve his jacket. In that time he heard 5 gun shots and found his dog dying in his yard.

Martin says the police report claims his dog was barking, but neighbors who were in the area never heard any barking. As well, neighbors say the dog was harmless and often plays with children.

Both owner and police agree the dog was not restrained and without an owner present, which is against Owensboro code.

The Owensboro Police Department investigates every time an officer uses force.

