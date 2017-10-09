Home Kentucky Dog Jog 5K Run/Walk Will Benefit Muhlenberg Co. Humane Society October 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

In a couple of weeks you can enjoy an annual event with your four-legged friends. The third annual Muhlenberg County Dog Jog 5K kicks off on October 21st.

The run and walk begins at 10 a.m. at the Rails to Trails at the Central City Convention Center. This is an event for runners or walkers to come out and enjoy their dogs.

All dogs must be on a leash for this event. Registration is $20, and you must sign up by Monday, October 16th.

You can make checks payable to Muhlenberg County Humane Society and mail entry forms and check to The Dog Jog, 116 Maple Drive, Greenville, KY 42345.

Proceeds will benefit the Muhlenberg County Humane Society.

